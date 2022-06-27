Bathurst Regional Council's challenge to overturn an official caution from the Natural Resources Access Regulator [NRAR] for an alleged breach in their Winburndale Dam licence will come before the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 28.
The judgement was deferred to the Supreme Court in October last year after the NSW Land and Environment Court found it "does not have jurisdiction to hear and dispose of the proceedings."
Council commenced court action after being found by NRAR in July 2020 to have breached their Winburndale Dam licence conditions, which they dismissed as false, and have since endeavoured to prepare an environmental assessment [EA] application to amend the conditions.
Council's general manager David Sherley told the Western Advocate in October that "council understands the need to move the matter to the Supreme Court which has the jurisdiction to review the decision in question."
"Council continues to pursue this matter to ensure the city and its residents have access to water supplies for the city from Winburndale Dam and other water sources."
