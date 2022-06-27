Western Advocate

Supreme Court of NSW to determine Winburndale water licence case

The same stretch of the Winburndale Rivulet pictured in January 2020 [left] and June 2021 [right]. Pictures: Supplied

Bathurst Regional Council's challenge to overturn an official caution from the Natural Resources Access Regulator [NRAR] for an alleged breach in their Winburndale Dam licence will come before the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 28.

