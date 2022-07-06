Bathurst fire fighters are now able to better simulate breaking through a locked door in an emergency situation, thanks to the work of staff and inmates at John Morony Correctional Centre.
The '62Red' fire doors were created in the Western Sydney correctional facility and rolled out across the state.
Advertisement
Bathurst-based firies have been incorporating the door into their training since it arrived and Kelso Fire Station captain Scott Wilson said the doors have been a big hit.
"It's a very successful thing, everyone really enjoyed using it," he said.
"It simulates us trying to get into a house fire or building fire where the doors are locked or dead bolted."
The forcible entry training door allows the crews to sharpen their skills without actually doing any damage.
The doors open inwards and outwards, and come with different types of wood to prepare firies for different situations.
"It keeps our skills up," Cpt Wilson said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"So we've got hardwood and softwood timbers to simulate different doors ... and it gives us the option to utilise our door entry tools and also our hydraulic door entry tools."
The doors were designed by NSW Fire and Rescue before being constructed by up to 60 inmates, allowing them to upskill before leaving prison.
The project provided the inmates with an opportunity to learn new things and work together as a team to create something that will be well-utilised across the country.
"The program provides training for inmates and employable skills for inmates to use when they are released," Minister for Corrections Geoff Lee said.
"They are learning welding, fabrication, interpretation of highly-technical drawings and gaining an appreciation of how their work ultimately helps protect our communities."
Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Kevin Corcoran said the project provided the inmates with a sense of achievement, after seeing the process through from start to finish.
The program has prompted orders from emergency service agencies in NSW, Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.