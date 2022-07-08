BATHURST has played its part in the creation of a system that, it is hoped, will revolutionise weed identification.
Local farmers and land managers had the opportunity recently to try out a pilot version of WeedScan, which aims to use artificial intelligence to identify priority weeds from photographs.
Advertisement
They gathered at The Greens on William to give WeedScan a test drive.
Led by NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI), WeedScan is being developed in partnership with the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions and CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, to deliver a single countrywide system to identify, record and manage priority weeds.
NSW DPI principal research scientist, Hanwen Wu, said the team is working to deliver a new website and app with rapid diagnostic features to aid the early detection of emerging weeds.
He said more than 30 farmers, land managers and Local Land Services and council biosecurity staff "played an important role" in testing the pilot version at Bathurst.
"The system will be subjected to rigorous field tests by farmers, community groups, agronomists, park rangers, weed managers and biosecurity specialists across Australia before its planned release for free public use in mid-2023," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Once it's up and running, any publicly accessible WeedScan records will be visible on maps which can be viewed and searched by users, according to the DPI.
The DPI says those using WeedScan will be able to quickly identify priority weeds without expert knowledge and gain easy access to information on weed management.
The artificial intelligence model is being trained by CSIRO to recognise 300 priority weed species, according to the DPI.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.