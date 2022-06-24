'Investigative ground drilling' to start at CBD site as part of proposed multi-storey car park

THOSE behind the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre and adjacent multi-storey car park in the Bathurst CBD say investigative ground drilling will begin this Monday, June 27 and the work is expected to take two to three weeks.
The drilling will take place in the Bathurst Regional Council-owned car park behind the Bathurst RSL Club, where the multi-storey car park is proposed to be built.
"The planning team for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre and George Street Car Park wish to inform the community of upcoming works taking place on site," a statement from Zauner Construction said on Friday.
"Consulting engineers will be undertaking investigative ground drilling to assist the design process.
"These works will commence on Monday, June 27 and are anticipated to take two to three weeks.
"We thank the community for their support for the project to date and their patience during these current works in the parking zone.
"It is expected that on Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 28 around 30 car spaces in the George Street car park will be temporarily isolated for the works.
"All other spaces and traffic roadways will remain open and functional.
"From Wednesday, June 29 this should reduce to around 10 spaces per day, until around Friday, July 15 if not completed sooner.
"Members of the community can contact BIMC@zauner.com.au during this time with any questions or comment."
