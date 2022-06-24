Western Advocate

'Investigative ground drilling' to start at CBD site as part of proposed multi-storey car park

Updated June 24 2022 - 5:02am, first published 2:30am
MAIN IMAGE: There will be drilling in the Bathurst Regional Council-owned car park for a number of weeks. INSET: An artist's impression of the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre and adjacent multi-storey car park.

THOSE behind the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre and adjacent multi-storey car park in the Bathurst CBD say investigative ground drilling will begin this Monday, June 27 and the work is expected to take two to three weeks.

