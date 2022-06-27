DESPITE recommendations made in last month's parliamentary inquiry for greater transparency into staffing numbers in hospitals across the region, the Western NSW Local Health District has refused to give details on nursing numbers at Bathurst Hospital.
As nurses and midwives across the state voted to strike on Tuesday, news broke Bathurst nurses felt they were unable to participate in the industrial action because their staffing levels were so low that it would put people's lives at risk.
A spokesperson for the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) said last week that members of the Bathurst branch of the association not on shift would support their colleagues by attending the online meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.
The association said Bathurst was one of a number of branches of the NSWNMA across the state which voted in support of the stop-work action but which, due to severe staffing shortages and a commitment to life-preserving care, would be unable to participate in the industrial action.
When asked to comment on current staffing numbers, a spokesperson for the Western NSW Local Health District said they were unable to provide specific data on Bathurst Hospital.
The Western Advocate asked whether the health service thought there was a shortage of nurses, asked for the current nursing staff numbers compared with those pre-COVID-19 and what action the health district was taking to ensure the hospital has appropriate staffing numbers, but was told no data on Bathurst would be given.
On Friday evening, the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) issued a statement saying the district "acknowledges and greatly appreciates the nurses and midwives in our public health system for the critical work they do and the difference they make every day."
"NSW Health has the largest workforce in the country and there are more nurses and midwives than at any time in history. However, attracting and retaining the required workforce, including nurses and midwives, still remains a challenge across the entire country, not just in WNSWLHD.
"The district is actively recruiting to all nursing and midwifery vacancies however factors such as staff furloughing due to COVID-19 and influenza-like illnesses continue to heighten workforce pressure.
"In instances where rosters may have gaps due to staff unavailability, the District engages agency or casual staff to ensure there is a sufficient number of nurses and midwives to provide care to patients.
The spokesperson said the district is carefully considering the impact of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association's planned industrial action on Tuesday (June 28) on its health services and has management plans in place to minimise disruption or delays as a result.
While refusing to provide figures for Bathurst the spokesperson said between mid-2012 and mid-2021, WNSWLHD increased its workforce by an additional 614 full-time equivalent staff - an increase of 12.8 per cent including 109 more doctors, 210 more nurses and midwives and 133 more allied health staff.
"In particular over the last two years, the WNSWLHD has experienced a steady increase to the nursing and midwifery workforce."
"The NSW Government will incentivise hard-to-fill, critical roles in hospitals and health facilities with an $883 million investment as part of the 2022-23 NSW Budget, targeted at recruiting and retaining staff in regional, rural and remote areas" they said.
Tuesday's strike follows NSWNMA members' anger at what they say is the NSW Government's failure to address the urgent need for shift-by-shift staffing ratios.
NSWNMA acting general secretary Shaye Candish said many questions remained unanswered regarding the actual number of full-time equivalent nurses and midwives to be added to the workforce, given Local Health Districts would be given funds to spend at their discretion.
"The sheer lack of transparency is palpable. There are widespread staffing deficits right across the state now and there is no guarantee that the government's 'health workforce boost' will be utilised to plug gaps in the staffing rosters now," Ms Candish said.
"We need fundamental reform of our healthcare system. We need ratios, alongside transparent spending of taxpayer dollars, to ensure NSW receives the right patient care, not more unaccountable cash being thrown about, without any guarantee of meaningful staffing solutions.
"We will continue to review the budget and push for answers, but on early review we are not confident it will address the current workforce fatigue, or the ongoing issue of attracting and retaining nurses and midwives in NSW."
