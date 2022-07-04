The Bathurst Showground has been an event hub for close to 150 years, with the first town show held at the premises in 1878.
Over the next few years more facilities were added to the grounds, allowing a bigger variety of events to be held there.
The area was fenced, trees were planted, horse and cattle stalls were constructed and the trotting track was introduced.
Showground manager Tracey Seaman said the show and the harness racing fraternity have been huge parts of the grounds and still are to this day.
While harness racing meetings are no longer run at the showground, horses are still trained on the track.
Since the arena was created in 1890, it has not only hosted the trotters but other competitive events as well.
It has been the location of different demonstrations, including the first airplane flight that was seen in the Central West in 1912.
Some of Ms Seaman's earliest memories are going to the Bathurst Show as a kid and competing on her horse in the equestrian events.
"I always went to the show as a kid, and now my kids are adamant that they have to come every year," she said.
The Bathurst Show has always been a means of promoting agriculture and horticulture in the region, and in 1883 the event was extended to three days to ensure every aspect of the show was adequality represented.
Over the years, the annual event has continued to thrive and grow with the addition of circus performances, dances and balls, and an increase in the variety of sideshow attractions.
Bathurst Show president Colin McPhee has been part of the show society for around 30 years.
After moving to Bathurst at the age of 11, Mr McPhee hasn't missed a show since and loves the farm life aspect that it brings to the community.
"It's always been a hub for agriculture and I think that's something that's important," he said.
"Kids get to see things at the show that they don't normally experience, the yard dogs, the sheep, the cattle, the animal nursery is great.
"They can get close to chickens and things where they otherwise won't get that chance, and as Bathurst is getting bigger they're getting less of a chance to interact with those things unless they come to the show."
The showground has also hosted numerous other community events over the years, including farmers' markets, long track and more recently the Lifeline Book Fair fundraiser.
The grounds are also a popular destination for campers, with people stopping in on their travels and exploring what Bathurst has to offer.
"Campers are a big part of the business now, we have quite a few of them come in," Ms Seaman said.
Having had a number of the pavilions recently renovated, and some more improvements still underway, Ms Seaman said the committee has a few new plans in the works to offer more services to the community heading forward.
