Western Advocate
Photos

Bathurst Panthers under 14s win Group 10 JRL derby against St Pat's

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 29 2022 - 1:06am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE is tall, he is fast, he is evasive and he knows how to finish - Bathurst Panthers under 14s fullback Charlie Fischbeck showcased his substantial skillset on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.