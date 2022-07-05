Western Advocate
Good News

The Flight Training Organisation of the Year award goes to WardAir

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
July 5 2022 - 6:30am
WardAir owner Catherine Fitzsimons receiving the CASA Wings award. Picture: Supplied.

A Bathurst flying school has been recognised at a national level after securing one of the industry's most prestigious awards.

