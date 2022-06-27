WHEN Oberon Tigers captain-coach Abel Lefaoseu was sent to the sinbin in the second half of Saturday's Woodbridge Cup match against Peak Hill, he thought it would cost his side.
It didn't.
Instead the Tigers rallied and scored twice in that 10-minute period to help them on the way to an upset 39-30 win over the Roosters on their home soil.
"I got sent for 10 for a professional foul, but the boys scored two tries with me off. That's when I reckon the game was won, in the 10 minutes when I was off in the second half," Lefaoseu said.
"They were on the roll, I'd thought they'd score but they didn't, then we scored two tries.
"They came back with three quick tries at the end there, they just kept spreading it, but yeah, we held on.
"They'd only lost one game to Manildra and this was the first time they'd lost at home. We led for the whole game."
Peak Hill had only lost once prior to Saturday's match, falling to the undefeated Manildra Rhinos 36-18 the previous week. On home soil they were the hot favourites.
But after driving some 250 kilometres to get to Peak Hill, Lefaoseu implored his men to make the trip worthwhile.
"We had a good warm up and I just said to the boys that we'd come a long way so we had to win," he said.
That they did.
Hooker Caylib Marston scored four tries, his coach praising him for helping the Tigers dominate around the ruck.
"He just picked them out, our big boys were running up the middle and their big boys were just getting up too slow and Caylib just picked the right time to run at them," Lefaoseu said.
"He's one of the top players I reckon, he's still young and he's getting better every week. His confidence is up and he and the boys are enjoying it because they've got a few wins under their belts."
Senio Lefaoseu bagged a double and Zane Rowlandson crossed as well as the Tigers climbed into fifth spot.
"They [Roosters] are pretty handy, they are tough and their backs are pretty quick, but we just bashed them up the middle," the coach said.
"I was talking to the Peak Hill guys after the match and they said they were missing a few backs and I said that we were missing our main forwards and they were like 'Really?' They were shocked given how dominant we were.
"The whole team were good, especially when I was off, the whole team just picked up a gear and played for each other. That was where we won the game, that 10 minutes I was off."
Having missed the game against the Roosters, Greg Behan, Luke Christie Johnston and Charlie Bailey will return for the Tigers this Saturday when they host CSU.
It will mean the Tigers will field their strongest side so far this season.
"We still haven't played with our full strength side, we'll finally get our full strength side this weekend coming," Lefaoseu said.
"Everyone is hyped up now, they want to play Trundle and Canowindra again because we played them under strength."
