THE run is done but it could be what Panorama FC needed.
The Goats' 10-game unbeaten stretch this Western Premier League season - which goes up to 14 when including the end of last year's competition - came to an end on Saturday afternoon at Proctor Park.
Advertisement
Dubbo Bulls FC claimed a 1-0 win over Panorama to inflict the Bathurst squad with their first defeat after eight wins and two draws to start the year.
Dominic Ambler's goal near the hour mark of the game was all that separated the sides.
Panorama have still maintained their three point advantage at the top of the table after second-placed Orange Waratahs went down 2-0 to Barnstoneworth FC.
Goats co-coach Ricky Guihot said his side weren't short on chances but ball retention was
"It's only one loss. It's not panic stations, far from it. It's probably the kick in the arse that we needed to get out of our complacency and thoughts that things would just happen for us because we've won a few games," he said.
"We had a heap of chances and we didn't take them and we gave away the ball too many times.
"I spoke to [Bulls coach] Scott Fox before the game, and we were talking about the streamed game against Bathurst '75, and he said the same thing - we were just giving it away too much. We did that again on the weekend.
"We've got to take ownership as coaches to say how do we get better and how do we improve a side that's got 26 from the first 30 available points. Otherwise players get stale and results like the weekend happen."
Results from over the weekend have bunched up teams at the top of the table, and led to the top six clubs gaining a seven point buffer over the chasing bunch.
Waratahs and Bathurst '75 are each just three points behind and the in-form Barnies are a further three back.
With a hungry chase group Guihot hopes it's a situation that spurs his side the strike back.
"We probably didn't train as hard as we needed to. You can't be a part of this competition and not work hard every week," he said.
"As we saw on the weekend Barnies rolled Tahs, we got rolled by Bulls, and all of a sudden there's just six points between first and fourth."
Guihot said Panorama didn't lack intensity after Bulls found the breakthrough but they were found wanting in the execution category.
"They dug in and tried to respond but they kept turning the ball over in bad areas," he said.
"That makes it hard to get any consistency to your game."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.