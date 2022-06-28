Western Advocate

Development application for medical centre, car park buildings expected in coming months

MW
By Matt Watson
June 28 2022 - 6:00pm
MAIN IMAGE: Drilling in the Bathurst Regional Council-owned car park. INSET: An artist's impression of the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre and adjacent multi-storey car park.

A DEVELOPMENT application for the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre and multi-storey car park buildings in the CBD is expected in the coming months as preparation work continues.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

