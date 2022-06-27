A PLANNED pedestrian island in the Bathurst CBD which would have seen the removal of a number of carparks has been scrapped by Bathurst Regional Council.
The Western Advocate understands council was planning on installing a pedestrian island on Russell Street in the strip between William and Bentinck streets, however, it was ultimately scrapped due to feedback from local residents and businesses.
The decision will come as a relief for local businesses, who believed a loss of carparks, in what is already a tight location, would've had a negative affect on their trade.
Gunthers Lane manager Ben Hope said the works could've deterred his customers away.
"It would cut out customer parking for us," he said.
"The funny thing about coffee and cafe stuff like us, it's more of convenience thing. If you drive down the street and see there's no parks, you'll just go to the next block over.
"It's simple but impractical stuff like that, that will affect us."
Mr Hope said he was only informed in the situation by a neighbouring business.
"We only heard about this from a neighbour. If we received it, I don't know who received the letter," he said.
"I'm the manager but I told the owners and they were like, 'Oh, alright. Well that's good to know'.
"I guess quite a few car spots will be taken out and it'll be on both sides too."
He said the plans to scrap the pedestrian island is welcome news for his business.
Tony Gullifer, the owner of the land where Agriwest is based, believes there has been a long term parking issues in the CBD.
"The big thing that we've pushed with council for 10 years is that the CBD has a parking issue," he said.
He said he's been pushing with council for years to have white lines painted on William Street, to help create extra parking.
