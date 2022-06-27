A man is being treated at the scene in Durham Street after a car and motorcycle collided in Bathurst.
Paramedics were called to the intersection at Durham and Peel Streets just after 1pm following reports of the collision.
Advertisement
A man, believed to be in his 70s, is being treated at the scene but is conscious and breathing, with emergency services remaining at the scene for at least 30 minutes.
Paramedics are yet to determine the extent of the injuries and whether the patient will be transported to hospital.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.