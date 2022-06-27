A man involved in a collision between a car and motorbike has been transported to hospital in a stable condition with possible leg and neck injuries.
One NSW Ambulance crew was dispatched to the scene just after 1pm on Monday, June 27, following reports of the collision at the intersection of Durham and Peel Streets.
The man, believed to be in his 70s, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Orange Base Hospital.
He was breathing and conscious.
A number of police officers also attended the scene with traffic backed up on Durham Street for a period of time.
Police investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.
