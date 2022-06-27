SHE took her time getting there after a couple of close calls but Zipping Everest claimed her breakthrough win on Monday at Kennerson Park for trainer Sam Simonetta.
Zipping Everest ($1.80 favourite) was rated as a strong chance by punters to break her drought at start number 15, and thanks to a strong start she delivered on that promise in the Welcome GBOTA Maiden (450 metres).
Advertisement
Simonetta's Zipping Garth bitch got away better than usual from gate four and survived an early tussle with Winlock Rewards to her outside to take up the lead on the back straight.
Zipping Everest began to pull away on the back straight and despite drifting wide on the home turn she still extended her margin on the run for the finish line.
She claimed a seven length win over Bow Thai ($3.60, Steven Albon), who gradually improved from fourth to second over the course of the race.
Inside starter Wrecker Ruby ($5.50, Ray Tyquin) was third.
The winning time for Zipping Everest was 25.94.
"It's her first time going good this week. The last couple of starts she didn't start so good," Simonetta's daughter, Christine, said after the win.
"She's been slipping up the straight and has been pretty good at home."
Zipping Everest had previously claimed a runner-up result and two third placings in her career.
Racegoers were treated to a major boilover in the second race of the day when Drunken Lynette won the Zipping Garth @ Stud Maiden (307 metres) at huge odds of $81.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.