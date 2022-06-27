Western Advocate

Zipping Everest reaches new heights with first win at Kennerson Park for Sam Simonetta

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 28 2022 - 1:59am, first published June 27 2022 - 11:00pm
SHE took her time getting there after a couple of close calls but Zipping Everest claimed her breakthrough win on Monday at Kennerson Park for trainer Sam Simonetta.

