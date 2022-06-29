Western Advocate

It's time to celebrate the magic of winter | State politics

By Paul Toole
Updated June 29 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUDGET BOOST: Member for Bathurst Paul Toole (right) says the NSW Government has made its single biggest investment into the SES.

THE annual Bathurst Winter Festival will begin this weekend and extend across all 16 days of the winter school holidays.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.