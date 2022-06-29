THE annual Bathurst Winter Festival will begin this weekend and extend across all 16 days of the winter school holidays.
There will be fun for all the family, including ice-skating, carnival rides, night illuminations and market stalls.
The 2022 festival theme is "Creative Lives".
The theme is a joyous celebration of the spirit of creativity across the region, conjuring the sparks of magic that happen when creative spirits collide.
The businesses and residents of the Bathurst electorate embrace the festival each year, adding activities to the program, including events, shows and workshops for children and adults to enjoy.
I encourage everyone to visit the festival over the coming weeks and join in the winter magic.
More information can be found at www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au
THE NSW Government is making its single biggest investment ever in the NSW State Emergency Service (SES), with $132.7 million going towards its infrastructure, resources and staffing.
The new funding includes more than $50 million to upgrade critical priority unit facilities across NSW.
The recent flooding has caused widespread devastation across the state, which is why it's so important we ensure the SES has the resources it needs to respond to natural disasters of this significant scale.
The new facilities and additional staff will help boost the SES's capability to handle severe weather events, particularly in flood-prone areas, but this funding will also fortify the presence of the SES across NSW, building on our previous track record of investment into this vital service run predominantly by the community, for the community.
THE state's rich multicultural society and its communities are set to benefit from a record level budget spend.
A $28 million package, secured through the recent NSW Budget, will support whole-of-government language services, boost community cultural events and festivals, and increase engagement with multicultural and multi-faith communities.
The multi-year funding will benefit the state's diverse cultures by providing important information in many languages and bringing different communities together to celebrate their shared values.
One of the key takeaways from the pandemic is the critical role of multicultural and faith communities in ensuring we are all connected, engaged and supported.
We are now acting on those learnings and investing in areas that will enable a stronger and brighter future for multicultural communities across the state.
This is investing in the state's greatest asset, its people. We want to respect cultural diversity while at the same time celebrating the values we all share.
The financial boost to the government's language services alone is a massive win for the state's multicultural society.
This will greatly improve our government's translation capabilities, which in turn will make sure vital information is accessible to everyone no matter the language they speak.
