Western Advocate
Big price tag also means big expectations

July 1 2022 - 11:00pm
The press conference for the $200 million announcement.

THE decision to allocate $200 million in the NSW Budget for a redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital got the attention, but there are many, many more decisions to come to really shape this important project.

