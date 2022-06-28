What's on in the Bathurst region for the school holidays

IT'S that time of year again.
The public school holidays are back again and parents will no doubt be trying to plan some activities for their children during the break.
We've put together a few ideas to help parents keep their children entertained during the school holidays.
Advertisement
The Bathurst Rail Museum will be running a number of model train workshops throughout the school holidays.
The model train workshops will run Monday, July 4, Wednesday, July 6, and Friday, July 8, with sessions only costing $15.
READ MORE:
Places are limited, so people are encouraged to drop into the museum between 9am-4.30pm or call on 6338 2850 to book.
The rail museum ran workshops during the last school holidays and they were well received, with all programs being sold out.
As per usual, there's plenty of activities happening for children during the school holidays.
There'll be a Ferris wheel making workshop, a screening of Storm Boy 1976, a teddy bears' sleepover and story-time, just to name a few.
For more information on all the workshops and programs, visit the Bathurst Library website at www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au. or call 6333 6281.
Some workshops cost and all have limits, so make sure you book quick to avoid disappointment.
There's something on for everyone at the Bathurst PCYC throughout the school holidays, with different programs every day.
Activities include parkour, ball games, sock puppets, gymnastics, minute to win it games, basketball and maze challenges, just to name a few.
Day of activities will run from 8.30am-4.30pm.
Activities are for children aged 5-15 and cost is $40 for a full day, $30 for half a day and $10 for an extended hour from 4.30pm-5.30pm.
Advertisement
Children are encouraged to bring water, lunch, morning and afternoon tea, closed in shoes and a hat.
There's a number of museums located around Bathurst that families can check out during the school holidays.
The National Motor Racing Museum is one, located at the foot of the iconic Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit, is open Wednesday to Monday, from 9am-4.30pm. The museum houses plenty of Australian motor sport history, with a particular focus on Bathurst and Mount Panorama.
There's also the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, which permanently houses the Somerville Collection of fossils and minerals (the lifetime work of Warren Somerville) and features some of the finest and rarest specimens of mineral crystals and fossils from around the world.
The aforementioned Bathurst Rail Museum, located at the historic Railway Institute building, details the history of Bathurst as a railway city. The museum is also home to a scale model of the Main Western line during the 1950s and 1960s, displaying the Tarana to Bathurst line, complete with operating trains.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.