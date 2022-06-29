ALONG with the winter festival these school holidays, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids busy.
The library school holiday program is now available. Join a magic show with Mr Bamboozle or bring teddies to the library for a sleep over and learn what adventures they get up to.
There's also craft and many other activities.
For bookings, phone 6333 6281. For more information, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au/library
The Rail Museum is offering model train workshops for kids 10 to 12 years old on July 4, 6 and 8 for $15 a session. Places are limited. To book, call 6338 2850.
The art gallery is hosting workshops for ages eight and up on July 13 and 14. Explore printmaking by learning how to create monotype and foam block prints or learn techniques to create a dry point etching.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bathurstart.com.au/events
THIS week we welcomed a group of 16 medical students from Western Sydney University who are here for their one-year placements.
The students have chosen our city to rotate through community and hospital based clinical placements.
The students have arrived at an exciting time for Bathurst as we will see significant growth in our medical infrastructure and services in the near future.
Planning is underway for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre. This $70 million project will offer facilities such as:
In addition to this, the NSW Government recently announced a $200 million investment for Bathurst Hospital.
This funding will see a major redevelopment of the facility and deliver more acute inpatient beds, larger emergency department, increased rehabilitation services, expanded ambulatory and outpatient services and an enhanced pre- and post-operative care.
These two projects combined will make Bathurst a medical hub, providing health professionals with many career opportunities.
