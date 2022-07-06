A concerned resident said more needs to be done to ensure ice warning signs are fulfilling their purpose; cautioning drivers in hazardous conditions.
James Johnson knows firsthand how easily things can spiral out of control when a motorist encounters black ice.
While drivers need to be cautious and drive to conditions, Mr Johnson said he has driven past the ice warning signs on numerous occasions and they haven't been working.
"The sign emphatic, it says road temperature low be aware of ice and it's on a message board," Mr Johnson said.
"If I see it's out, I phone the traffic management centre.
"It should be working all the time."
Mr Johnson's concern comes after a two trucks crashed on the Great Western Highway between Bathurst and Lithgow last month.
Mr Johnson said he drove through the area where the crash occurred a week a half before the accident and the sign wasn't working.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson confirmed the ice waring sign had not been displayed at the time, though there was no evidence of a fault.
The spokesperson said the sign was attended to after a complaint was made and will continue to be monitored.
"A technician inspected the sign near the intersection of Diamond Swamp Road and Great Western Highway following a complaint from a member of the public and found the warning message had not been displayed, although there was also no evidence of a fault with the sign.
"A hard reset restored the sign to normal function. We will continue to monitor the operation of the sign.
"Our ice warning system consists of several devices to provide warning to the motorists to slow down when a low temperature or ice/snow are detected on the surface of the road.
"We can confirm that while one sign had faulted, six others along the Great Western Highway were operating. These were located between Meadow Flat and Yetholme."
The spokesperson said all road users are reminded to drive to the conditions, particularly during seasonal weather and snow events across the Central West during the winter months.
