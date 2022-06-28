BATHURST High School will have to wait another month to complete their 2022 Astley Cup campaign, with the second day's action against Dubbo Senior College pushed by to a new date of July 29.
Wednesday's opening day of action at home against Dubbo will still be going ahead as scheduled but Thursday's planned teacher's strike has forced the following's day's sport to find a new timeslot.
Advertisement
"The second day now moves to week two of next term," Bathurst Astley Cup co-coordinator Sarah Murray said.
"The teacher's strike is Thursday and that's impacted our ability to get fields, courts and officials available. We just weren't able to get it done this term, unfortunately."
Orange High School has already secured this year's Astley Cup following their victories over Bathurst and Dubbo, leaving the final tie as a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.
Murray said the enthusiasm is still high for the final tie of this year's competition despite the top prize no longer being available.
"Orange has already taken the win so that leaves us playing off for the wooden spoon," she said.
"The kids are really excited to still be playing. We had 2020 called off and last year they only got to play one of our two days at home, so they're keen to make the most of the two days here in Bathurst this time around.
"The players who are in the teams who missed out on that first day against Orange due to the snow [last year] are really keen to play."
The opening day's schedule will feature tennis, hockey and the boys and girls' soccer.
It's a lineup of sports that Murray believes can help Bathurst High get themselves into a strong position for day two's action next term.
"I think that we're feeling confident going into day one. Hopefully we can come out ahead," she said.
"We're feeling pretty good with the tennis. I expect hockey to be a close game, and I think it will be close with the boys and girls' soccer."
Tennis will start Saturday's play at 9am, with hockey to follow at 11.45am. Boys and girls' soccer round out the day at 1.15pm and 2.30pm respectively.
Basketball, netball, athletics and rugby league are the sports pushed back to next term's new date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.