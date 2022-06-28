Western Advocate
Bathurst High School's second day of Astley Cup action against Dubbo pushed back one month

By Alexander Grant
June 28 2022 - 6:30am
BATHURST High School will have to wait another month to complete their 2022 Astley Cup campaign, with the second day's action against Dubbo Senior College pushed by to a new date of July 29.

