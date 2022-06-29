Western Advocate
Bathurst Regional Council ordered by Supreme Court to adhere to Winburndale Dam water licence conditions

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
June 29 2022 - 1:00am
The same stretch of the Winburndale Rivulet pictured in January 2020 [left] and June 2021 [right]. Pictures: Supplied

The Supreme Court of NSW has directed Bathurst Regional Council to stick to a key clause in their Winburndale Dam water licence for environmental releases moving forward after the Winburndale Rivulet ran dry during the last drought, prompting the Natural Resources Access Regulator [NRAR] to issue council with an official caution.

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

