Bathurst's First Nations connection to be on display in public photo exhibition

By Sam Bolt
Updated June 30 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 5:00am
A portrait exhibition reflecting the faces of Bathurst's First Nations population will be launched in time for NAIDOC Week, and will be exhibited during the school holidays.

