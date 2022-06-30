A portrait exhibition reflecting the faces of Bathurst's First Nations population will be launched in time for NAIDOC Week, and will be exhibited during the school holidays.
The Ngumbaay Galang-One Belonging project will be on display in the Ribbon Gang Lane precinct throughout the duration of the Bathurst Winter Festival, which also coincides with NAIDOC Week [July 3 to 10].
Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council [LALC] chief executive officer Tonilee Scott said the project has been a while in the making.
"We've been planning this since 2021, and planned this to coincide with last year's NAIDOC Week celebrations, which didn't go ahead due to COVID-19," Ms Scott said.
"But this ended up being a blessing in disguise, as we were able to get more portraits done after restrictions eased.
"All up, we've taken around 100 portraits, and we've worked closely with Bathurst Regional Council to project the works onto the side of the old Bathurst TAFE building."
The portraits will be displayed on eight digital panels that were recently installed alongside the old Bathurst TAFE building as part of the Bathurst Streets as Shared Spaces Pilot project.
Bathurst resident Julie Bennett, who is featured in the exhibition, said it's an opportunity for members of the community to celebrate their culture.
"It gives the kids an opportunity to be proud of their culture and see themselves on display in the local community," Ms Bennett said.
Ms Scott said the project required a great deal of community outreach, and plenty of gum leaves, to put together.
"We put posts on social media and spread the project through word of mouth," she said.
"The photos were all taken at the Bathurst LALC, a central place that was easily accessible for everyone involved, and we'd like to say a big thanks to council's Aboriginal liaison officer Hailee Provest for taking all the photos."
The theme for this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] director Sarah Gurich, who had involvement in the organisation of the project, said Ngumbaay Galang-One Belonging tells a number of important local stories via a photo essay, while adding diversity to Bathurst's public art offerings.
"It's a beautiful project that connects us with community here in Bathurst, as well as utilising public art platforms to increase visibility of community stories," Ms Gurich said.
