Western Advocate
Watch

Sam Brown caps off Astley Cup career in style with three of Bathurst High's four goals in hockey win over Dubbo

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 29 2022 - 4:26am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SAM Brown made her final Astley Cup game for Bathurst High School one to remember as her hat trick helped guide the home side to a 4-0 victory over Dubbo Senior College on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.