BATHURST were looking to continue their strong start in the Central West Cup during the weekend's second round at Orange but it wasn't to be.
The team went down 3-1 to both the hosts and Dubbo during the second round, surrendering the lead that they had attained after a successful opening round on their home courts.
In the previous round Bathurst had shot out to an early lead in the competition thanks to a 4-0 win over Dubbo and a 3-1 success against Orange but both opponents showed great improvement in the next meeting.
Orange took the overall second round win courtesy of their 3-1 victory over Dubbo.
The Bathurst side were making the move from their artificial grass courts to the hardcourts of the Orange Tennis Centre and took their time to adjust to the pace of play.
Bathurst Tennis Centre's Andrew Mitton said there were a couple of missed opportunities for the team to level their ties but it wasn't to be.
"It unfortunately didn't go well for us. They were very close, and we probably could have had a pair of 2-all draws, but we bombed out in a couple of matches we should have won," he said.
"That's the way it goes sometimes. It was quite good tennis because Dubbo brought was what probably one of the best teams that they've had since this competition got back underway at the start of last year.
"It was all pretty close, even if the 3-1 scoreline doesn't show it."
Mitton said he wouldn't be surprised to see the trend of home team success continue in the next round at Dubbo.
"Next leg's at Dubbo, if Dubbo field the same team or many to bring in one or two other stronger players than they'll be pretty tough to beat," he said.
"We lost out top players going to Orange. Matty Stewart and Jeroge Collins weren't available so that moves everyone else up. That makes things tougher but we still managed to be very competitive.
"Orange is the only round that's played on hardcourts, so that's a contributing factor as well, but the other sides were just too good."
The next round at Dubbo will be held on July 31.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
