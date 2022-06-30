Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst goes down to Orange, Dubbo in latest round of Central West Cup

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 30 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST were looking to continue their strong start in the Central West Cup during the weekend's second round at Orange but it wasn't to be.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.