A MAN has been taken to Bathurst Base Hospital following a car crash in Kelso on Wednesday afternoon.
Police, paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the scene near Paddy's Hotel just before 5pm on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said they received a triple-0 call at 4.50pm saying that two cars had collided on Gilmour Street, near the hotel.
The spokesperson said two patients were assessed by paramedics and treated at the scene, with one man transported to Bathurst Base Hospital.
The spokesperson said while no information was available on the man's injuries, his condition was listed as stable.
Two ambulance road crews attended the scene along with other emergency services.
