GRADY Tapping has already experienced the feeling of being part of a premiership winning Bathurst Bushrangers outfit, but this season if he could do it again it would also mark something new.
It would see Tapping become an AFL Central West premiership winning player-coach.
This season, Tapping's fifth with the club, sees him coaching the Bushrangers Rebels in the men's tier two competition.
It's a role that he's enjoying and the Rebels have flourished under him to currently be sitting second on the ladder.
"It's good, it's something different to playing in the first grade premiership winning side to now playing reserve grade and coaching as well," he said.
Tapping has played plenty of football over the years for clubs such as the Penrith Rams, Moree Suns, Parramatta Goannas, South West Sydney Blues and East Coast Eagles.
But he's currently a valued Bushranger, having notched up his 50th senior match for the club in early June.
Tapping first became a Bushranger in 2017, with his highlight being a part of the 2020 first grade team that was crowned undefeated premiers.
He was one of the Bushrangers to kick a goal in the 19-14-128 to 8-4-52 win over the Giants that year.
Though tier two is a step back, Tapping is still enjoying his football and thinks having a reserve grade competition is a real positive for the league.
"When I first started playing for the club it was only tier one and it was unfortunate for clubs like Cowra and Parkes and Young because they just didn't have the cattle to compete with ourselves, Orange or Dubbo and they ended up pulling out," he said.
"But now with tier two they're able to have a run and the other four clubs all have reserve grade sides. We've got two and have got blokes coming out of the woodwork to play who wouldn't be able to play or wouldn't want to play if we didn't have a reserve grade comp.
"We do have a really good mix with a couple of guys that have played a lot of senior footy and a few younger heads coming through who are either coming up from juniors or from the university.
"It is a good mix, we've got a lot of talent there and something we can really build on when we gel together."
The Rebels currently sit second in the seven-team tier two competition with six wins through seven rounds.
Only the undefeated Parkes Panthers sit above Tapping's men, while eight points separate first from fourth.
"It's pretty close, apart from a couple of games this year we haven't won anything easily, that's for sure, we've had to work really hard," Tapping said.
"Parkes are obviously the team to beat, they were premiers a couple of years ago and I think they were looking pretty hot to go back-to-back last year before the season was ended early.
"Hopefully moving forward, I think it's Parkes' goal but I can't speak for them, they can get back up into first grade because they were quite a successful football club and won a few premierships.
"We've got them coming up after the general bye and it will be a great challenge to see where we are at as a team."
The Rebels have five more games to play before finals, and Tapping is eager for his side to remain in the top two as with that comes a second chance.
"Our finals are a little bit different to tier one where first goes straight through and two and three play off for a spot," he said.
"Our finals start a week before and it's first verse second, third verse fourth and winner of one and two goes straight through.
"So it's really important for us because we currently sit outright second, that we can keep winning and give ourselves the best chance come finals."
After this Saturday's general bye - which covers all grades in the league - the Rebels will host Parkes at George Park 2.
