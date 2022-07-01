The stellar talent of Indigenous Australian students across the Bathurst region was on show on Thursday as part of the community's annual NAIDOC Week ceremony.
Held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre [BMEC], students young and old got the opportunity to share their cultural connection to country through dance, speeches and song.
The theme of this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!; a theme the students upheld with a great deal of importance.
For South Bathurst Public School Year 5 Student Lachlan Sing, NAIDOC Week is an opportunity to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"NAIDOC Week teaches people about how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have lived and learned across numerous generations," Lachlan said.
"This year's NAIDOC Week theme represents the need to get up, stand up, show up and stop discrimination and racism against Aboriginal people."
While attendance at the ceremony was somewhat affected by the statewide strike of public and Catholic school teachers, a number of students still got the opportunity to share their culture through pre-recorded presentations.
Bathurst Regional Council Aboriginal liaison officer Hailee Provest said while NAIDOC Week commences on Sunday, the opening ceremony was brought forward to allow students to attend prior to school holidays.
"We've had a massive showcase of performers and speakers from people of all ages," Ms Provest said.
"Bathurst is very lucky to have a significant number of talented Aboriginal children in the local community, as well as older residents who are helping guide them along the way."
Ms Provest said NAIDOC Week is a wonderful opportunity for students who don't often get the opportunity to get on stage to perform and share their culture.
"A lot of the kids we had perform don't often get to places like BMEC to share their culture, so it's great to get them into the theatre to show the strength of Aboriginal talent in the local community," she said.
"These kids are our emerging leaders, so it's vital we nurture their talent in front of a crowd."
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said it's important to highlight the achievements and talents of Aboriginal children across the local community.
"It's great to see people of all ages and backgrounds attend this event," Cr Taylor said.
"There will be a key Indigenous Australian component to this year's Bathurst Winter Festival, which will be reflected in the illuminations and public art on show."
