Western Advocate

Man arrested in Dubbo charged with sexually touching young girl

Updated June 30 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARREST: Man in his 80s charged with sexually touching five-year-old girl.

A man has been charged over alleged sexual offences in the Central West.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.