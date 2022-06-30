Former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields has been arrested on charges of historic sexual assault from almost 19 years ago.
The 41-year-old was arrested about 7.30am on Tuesday morning and taken to Dubbo police station.
He was charged with sexual intercourse without consent and possessing a conversation obtained by surveillance devices.
Police said their investigation was sparked by a November 2021 report of a historical alleged sexual assault.
Detectives allege Mr Shields sexually assaulted an 18-year-old known to him, while he was 22-years-old in January, 2003.
He was given conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on August 22.
Mr Shields served on the council for two decades, after he was first elected in his final year of high school at the age of 18.
He served until last May, citing poor mental health after six councillors circulated a letter calling for his resignation in light of a number of allegations, a move Mr Shields regarded at the time as a "smear campaign".
He attempted a return to council in December 2021 with the 'Ben Shields team', however was not re-elected.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
