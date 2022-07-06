Money is a start for Mount plan, but Jennings disappointed in shortfall

A CONSERVATION management plan for the public land at the top of Mount Panorama is $50,000 closer after the money was included in the Bathurst Regional Council budget for 2022-23.
The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of council held on June 29 in which the budget was adopted after public submissions in regards to it were considered.
As well as the $50,000 for the management plan, $50,000 was allocated to an Aboriginal cultural facilities study and $200,000 to help fund Bathurst hosting a Western Sydney Wanderers game, all of it coming from an anticipated $300,000 emergency services levy rebate.
Councillor Marg Hogan told her fellow councillors that she would like to highlight that five of the 19 submissions received when the draft budget was on exhibition were "supportive of a conservation management plan for McPhillamy Park".
"And we have an opportunity tonight to start a fresh chapter in regards to the top of the Mount," she said.
"Many of us, well, some of us, would dearly love to see the CMP [conservation management plan] for McPhillamy Park fully funded, but we're also realists, so I would be happy to support $50,000 tonight."
Cr Jess Jennings received majority support among councillors, at the February ordinary council meeting, to deliver a conservation management plan for the area in the 2022-23 budget.
The conservation management plan was to give consideration to several items, including that the 10 acres Mrs McPhillamy gifted in 1938 be formally recognised as public parkland and be reclassified as community land under the Local Government Act.
The aim for the plan was also to consider reopening the land affected by the previously proposed go-kart facility, and the potential installation of informative signs to advise all visitors to McPhillamy Park of the future plans and progress timeline for giving the park back to the people of Bathurst.
Cr Jennings estimated, in February, that the conservation management plan would cost $300,000 to develop, with more funds needed to carry out any actions identified in the plan.
Speaking at the June 29 extraordinary meeting of council, Cr Jennings made reference to that February meeting.
He said he would "quite happily" allocate the full $300,000 from the emergency services levy rebate to the conservation management plan.
"I've got a copy of the motion here from February 16 and it says - and this is the motion that was passed - that council immediately deliver a conservation management plan in the 22-23 annual operating plan. But it's not there," he said.
"Anybody want to answer that - as to why it's not there?"
Council general manager David Sherley said, in response, that "the adoption of the management plan is a matter for the council".
Cr Jennings said the lack of full funding for the management plan was a critical weak link in the budget "because the McPhillamy Park masterplan doesn't just represent McPhillamy Park and the supporters of McPhillamy Park and all of Bathurst who are potential users of it, it's also tied up in the way Mount Panorama/Wahluu and the Second Circuit precinct, the whole motorsport precinct and the go-kart projects, all of those combined, are being run".
He said he does not believe council is "acting like a business when it comes to dealing with those multiple projects which are all interlinked".
Cr Jennings told the Western Advocate after the June 29 meeting that Bathurst Regional Council staff were to be commended for the 2022-23 budget under trying COVID times,"but the policy direction from the council chamber continues to ignore financial landmines to the tune of $25 million and rising for the Mount Panorama-Wahluu precinct".
"After six months of this new council, not one finger has been lifted to fix multiple problems, including $22.5 million of unspent grants that council has already won from the NSW ($10m) and federal governments ($10m and $2.5m)," he said.
He said the go-kart project "could and should be 100 per cent grant funded by the Second Circuit to enable the $2.5m kart loan to be spent on better economic and community outcomes".
Cr Jennings also said a circuit breaker was needed with the new council in regards to Mount Panorama, "but that hasn't happened in this budget and it's not good business".
