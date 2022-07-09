It's been 40 years since the inception of Skillset, with current members looking forward to celebrating the milestone over the coming months.
The organisation was established in 1982 and has grown enormously, seeing a number of programs created to nurture those entering the workforce through apprenticeships and traineeships.
Skillset chief executive officer Craig Randazzo said it's exciting to look back on how the company has grown and it's interesting to see that the foundation it was developed on is just as significant now.
"The organisation started as a response to skills needs in the Central West," Mr Randazzo said.
"Then 40 years later it's interesting that we're actually going through an incredible skills shortage right now as well."
Skillset, previously known as Central West Group Apprentices, focuses on providing people with alternative career paths to university.
What began as a starting point for a handful of apprentices looking for work has grown massively over the last four decades.
Skillset now offers a number of different programs and has its own independent high school - Skillset Senior College.
The Trade Up program is one of Skillset's initiatives, which aims to educate students as young as Year 7 about different career paths.
Mr Randazzo said kids start thinking about their future from a young age and it's important for them to know they have options other than university.
"What we find with schools is that they're really good at pushing a university pathway," he said.
"Which is fine, we need people going to uni but it's not for everybody, indicated by a 50 per cent fail rate for first-year uni students."
What makes the Skillset program so successful is the hands-on approach adopted.
The apprentices and trainees are well-matched to their placements, and Skillset staff are with them every step of the way.
Mr Randazzo said upon completion, the apprentices and trainees have a very high employment rate, so there's no reason it shouldn't be considered by high school students as a career option.
"What you find is people don't think it through very much. They do a uni degree and three or four years later they come out with a massive debt and a 68 per cent employment rate," Mr Randazzo said.
"Doing a trade, you're getting paid through that study, you're learning and earning, and at the end there's no debt plus you have a 90 per cent employment rate."
In addition to the school-based and apprenticeship-based programs, Skillset also offers career advice for people of all ages and all employment statuses.
Mr Randazzo encourages anyone with questions to get in contact.
While the official 40-year anniversary was January 25, members of Skillset will be celebrating at each office over the coming months.
With events lined up in Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo and Mudgee, clients, staff, apprentices and all other members of the Skillset family will be invited to join in celebrating what has been and what's to come.
story of the organisation; what we've done and how we've changed over the years," Mr Randazzo said.
"It's pretty exciting to have been in business for 40 years ... there's been a lot of growth.
"We've seen a lot of changes in technology, the difference between wages and safety standards."
Mr Randazzo said the company's diversification of Skillset has been one of the highlights for the company over the past 40 years, and he's looking forward to seeing the organisation continue to grow and provide a much needed service to the community.
