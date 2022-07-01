Tuned In | Pull up the best seat in the house for an evening of music

2MCE features a diverse range of specialist music programs, including programs that showcase fine music across operatic, symphonic, classical and contemporary genres.
At 8pm on Monday, The Opera Box gives you the best seat in the house for an hour of opera.
Advertisement
Host Ingrid Pulley takes you through an appreciation of the performative artform that covers singing, acting, costumes, scenic design and sometimes dancing.
Fine Music Live follows at 9pm. This program from the Community Radio Network presents an hour of classical and stage performances recorded by member stations of the Australian Fine Music Network.
Between them they record almost 500 concerts a year in venues across the country.
You'll hear local, national and international performances with an emphasis on Australian performers.
Great Sounds of Music, from 8pm to 10pm on Tuesday, presents two hours of classical music from all eras.
It is hosted by a rotating team of presenters including Margie Byrom, Graham Carter, Roger Hargraves, Marguerite McKibbin and Ingrid Pulley.
Each presenter brings an area of specialisation and expertise to the program.
Each month, the Great Sounds team selects a composer of the month. French composer Charles Gounod was featured throughout June.
2MCE is a community radio station serving the communities of Bathurst and Orange. Our mission is to communicate the views, needs, interests and aspirations of our communities.
If you are interested in participating in the operation of 2MCE, you can volunteer in a range of roles both on-air and behind the scenes.
You might like to produce or edit audio, research stories, help with fundraising and sponsorship for the station, or get involved with event management.
You can find our volunteer application form on our website at 2mce.org or phone the station on 6338 4790.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.