Only a slight adjustment to council's animal trap policy

A CHANGE has been made to Bathurst Regional Council's animal trap deposit policy - but the change isn't in relation to the cost of the deposit.
Bathurst woman Wendy Parry told the Western Advocate in June that she believed the refundable cost to hire an animal trap from council - of $109, rising to $113 from July 1 - was too much.
Advertisement
She said $113 would be 22.88 per cent of a weekly pension income and "that's a huge amount".
"It's all very well to say it's refundable, but during the time they've got it [the money], it can't be used," she said.
"I understand that they need to keep track of these things because nothing's cheap [but] the amount needs to be looked at."
READ ALSO:
Ms Parry made the same point in a submission to Bathurst Regional Council when its draft 2022-23 budget was on exhibition.
She said feral cats are a danger to local fauna and capturing the cats should be in the council's best interest, so the "cat cage hire price should be reduced, considerably, rather than raised".
In director of corporate services and finance Aaron Jones' report to the extraordinary council meeting held to adopt the 2022-23 budget, he said traps had not been returned to council on several occasions and current replacement costs were approximately $350 per trap.
He said the deposit was in place to encourage their return.
Mr Jones' recommendation to councillors was to make a "minor amendment" to the animal trap deposit policy to clarify the timing for when refunds would be processed: up to seven days after the return of the trap in a satisfactory condition.
Mr Jones' recommendation was carried.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.