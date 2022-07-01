Western Advocate
St Pat's aim to beat Peter McDonald Premiership rivals Orange CYMS for the first time in 1,176 days

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 1 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:00am
FLASHBACK: Zac Merritt charges at Orange CYMS' defence in the 2019 season opener - it's the last time St Pat's beat CYMS. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

IT'S April, 2019 - Cameron Smith had just become the leading point-scorer in NRL history, the final season of Game of Thrones started and Luke Branighan guided St Pat's to victory over Orange CYMS.

