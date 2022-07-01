IT'S April, 2019 - Cameron Smith had just become the leading point-scorer in NRL history, the final season of Game of Thrones started and Luke Branighan guided St Pat's to victory over Orange CYMS.
That 26-14 triumph in was the last time the Saints beat Orange CYMS and come this Saturday night when they met again, it will have been 1,176 days ago.
Current St Pat's captain-coach Zac Merritt lined up in the front row that afternoon and celebrated at full-time after his side upset the Dom Maley skippered CYMS with a five-try performance.
But the Saints lost the rematch at Wade Park later that year 32-22, they did not play at all in 2020 as COVID-19 forced the season to be abandoned, and last year CYMS won their two clashes 46-10 and 20-18.
So how do the Saints, who are now hoping for a spot in the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership finals series, end CYMS' streak?
Merritt says it will hinge on defence. It was what helped them topple Orange Hawks 22-0 last Sunday.
"I wouldn't have a clue when we last held a team to nil and it was a must win for us against Hawks as well," he said.
"When we played Mudgee the week before they were attacking us for 10 minutes straight on our line at the end and we kept turning them away when it could have been easy to just throw in the towel and let them beat us quite comfy.
"We wanted to bring that defensive effort into the game against Hawks and we did that.
"It all starts through the middle. Hawks threw a fair bit of footy at us there but we worked as a unit and that's been our focus, the games we've lost we probably haven't worked as a unit in defence."
Defence is an area Merritt has been working hard to improve given the Saints had leaked an average of 23 points each week prior to shutting out Hawks.
In terms of the Peter McDonald Premiership, the Saints' defence ranks ninth out of the 13 contenders.
But if the Saints can continue to improve that statistic, Merritt believes it will also translate into more tries for his side.
"We know games get won off defence and your attack comes off the back off good defence," he said.
"Off the back of our defence we're starting to get the ball into good players' hands like Matty Ranse, Jackson Brien and Lee McClintock, they're our point scorers and our speed men."
The Saints head into Saturday night's match sitting fourth on the Group 10 ladder, while a CYMS outfit which has only lost twice ranks second.
Both are currently in the mix to play finals - the top four from the Group 10 pool will advance alongside the top four from the Group 11 pool.
But Merritt knows the only way to guarantee his side stays there is to beat CYMS for the first time since April 2019 then account for Cowra, Wellington and Lithgow in the remaining round games.
"Our next four games, we truly think we can win those and if results go our way we truly think we can finish second or third because we've got two byes up our sleeve," he said.
"We've identified we can win those four games, hopefully we can do that and get into the semis and if we do, it's a whole new ball game.
"But we've won nothing yet, we've just got to keep working hard, one week at a time and if we're in there we'll work towards that."
Saturday's match at Wade Park kicks off at 6pm.
ST PAT'S: 1 Lee McClintock, 2 Derryn Clayton, 3 Matt Ranse, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Matt Beattie, 6 Mitch Squire, 7 Blake Fitzpatrick, 8 Luke Single, 9 Hayden Bolam, 18 Zac Merritt, 11 Josh Belfani, 12 Cooper Akroyd, 13 Jackson Vallis, 14 Jack O'Neill, 15 Nic Booth, 16 Caleb Wardman, 17 Jack Mackey.
