The June 30 deadline.
When the situation is right, it's a wonderful concept, and Orange Hawks have managed to nab two big signings before the cut-off date in the Peter McDonald Premiership transfer market.
Waqasaqa Qiolevu and Marika Turagaiviu joined the Hawks squad for last weekend's clash against Bathurst St Pat's and made their debuts after they were apart of the Fiji Bati squad for the Pacific Test clash with Papua New Guinea.
Qiolevu, who is 24-years-old, was the 18th man for the test. He said there was just enough time for a break after the two were driven to Orange from Sydney before heading to Bathurst.
"We got here Sunday morning, and took a quick nap," he laughed.
For 20-year-old Turagaiviu, from USP Raiders, the flight from Fiji to Australia was the first in his life and an experience the reserved winger described as 'good'.
"The experience of flying is different and it is actually stunning," he told the Fiji Sun before departing.
"The check in process and everything is exciting and I can't wait to see it all.
"It was quite an emotional farewell for me this morning as my family said their good-byes. Their farewell has really inspired me to work hard and reach my goals.
"My goals are to play in the NRL and the Bati to make my family proud."
The process towards getting to Hawks was initiated, of course, by two blues premiership winner Stan Tulevu, with both men told there was a contract waiting for them down under prior to flying out.
"Before we left home they told us that when we get to Australia, there's a club waiting for us," Qiolevu said.
"It was good (news to hear), because it's what everyone back home is dreaming about - getting signed to play footy here (in Australia).
Qiolevu, who played for Yasawa Saints in Fiji, added it was an unbelievable opportunity to be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Viliame Kikau and Kevin Naiqama.
"It was a huge experience, to be playing local footy and then join all the boys that play NRL," he said.
"Most of these guys we watch on television."
Ultimately, along with bringing success to Hawks, the main aim for both players is to become accustom to the way rugby league is played in Australia as they endeavour to be selected by Fiji Bati coach Joe Dakuitoga.
"Right now we're trying to focus on getting selected for the World Cup squad," Qiolevu said.
Turagaiviu: "(We'll take it) step by step."
And with the World Cup held in England over October, there's no better place to become acclimatised than Orange.
"It's quite cold, really cold," Qiolevu laughed.
"We'll get used to the English weather. If we get there it'll be a walk in the park."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
