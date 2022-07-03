Yesterday, Today | Park sparked interest as it was unveiled to the public

Western Advocate

By Alan McRae
July 3 2022 - 8:00am
OUR historical photo this week shows the bluestone picnic shelters constructed on top of Mount Panorama. They are being used by an unknown family who had travelled up the Mount in their motor vehicle, which is parked nearby.

The new Walter J. McPhillamy Park was opened on Thursday, March 17, 1938. The event drew the biggest crowd to Mount Panorama that had been known in its history. They arrived at the park entrance during the afternoon in a great line of motor cars to attend the ceremonial opening of the scenic road and the Walter J. McPhillamy Park.

