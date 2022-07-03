Yesterday, Today | Park sparked interest as it was unveiled to the public

The new Walter J. McPhillamy Park was opened on Thursday, March 17, 1938. The event drew the biggest crowd to Mount Panorama that had been known in its history. They arrived at the park entrance during the afternoon in a great line of motor cars to attend the ceremonial opening of the scenic road and the Walter J. McPhillamy Park.
It was by this interest that the importance of this almost completed scheme of work was recognised by the citizens and visitors. Fittingly, a picturesque touch was added to the proceedings by the exceptional beauty of the countryside spreading in a great panorama beneath the guest speakers, the scene appearing at its best under the moving patchwork of sun through the scattered clouds.
Advertisement
The Minister for Works and Local Government, Mr Spooner, performed the main ceremony, giving his third-most lengthy address of his brief but busy visit to Bathurst. He left immediately afterwards to continue, from another platform in the evening, his election fight in Ryde.
Mr Spooner was assisted by the mayor, Alderman M.J. Griffin. In the addresses, particular emphasis was laid on the importance with which the whole of the state would regard the new road.
It was constructed and was controlled by the Bathurst Council, the funds having been supplied by the Department. The park area was donated to the authorised body, the Abercrombie Shire Council, by Mr McPhillamy, and was to be vested in the Bathurst Council.
After the ceremony, the park was thrown open to the gathering.
At the conclusion, the Abercrombie Shire clerk. Mr J. Oliver, who attended the opening, produced to the Advocate newspaper representative a letter to the shire signed by the secretary of the Department of Lands, Mr G.F. Allman, dated the previous day, stating that the park area of 15 acres has been resumed and has been gazetted accordingly.
The tablet unveiled at the entrance arch of the park read: "This park was donated by Walter J. McPhillamy Esq., ex-Mayor of Bathurst, opened by the Hon. E.S. Spooner, M.L.A., Minister for Works and Local Government. March 17, 1938. H. A. Furness, Town Clerk, M.J. Griffin, Mayor."
At the opening ceremony, before a highly interested gathering, Alderman Griffin detailed some of the first moves made in the history of the Mount Panorama scheme.
He said that when Mr Spooner had made an inspection of the mountain recently, he had had to tramp up the hill, some 700 feet higher than Bathurst.
There had already been £26,500 spent on the road and a further sum of £2500 on the improvements to McPhillamy Park, which had yet to be completed.
"This road, as you know, is in the Abercrombie Shire area, but the Bathurst municipality, being more intimately concerned with the work, will administer and look after the road in the future," Alderman Griffin said.
"This road, which is practically completed, provides for tourists a unique round tour, and its attractions for citizens of Bathurst will be inexhaustible."
Almost all the labour was supplied from the unemployed from Bathurst, with the total cost being £30,000.
Some 85 per cent of the amount went into the pockets of the local unemployed.
Alderman Griffin concluded his speech by stressing the great significance of the road in Australia developing its tourist traffic from overseas, which he said was only another indication of the sincerity of the government.
The mayor imagined that on warm evenings in the future, the people of Bathurst would take supper in McPhillamy Park.
He expected the area to provide a natural and unequalled amphitheatre for the spectators of the races to be held on the road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.