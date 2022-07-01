AUSTRALIA verses New Zealand - it is one of the legendary sporting rivalries and one which Bathurst hockey trio Logan Speer, Will Daymond and Georgia Baillie are about to experience first hand.
The St Pat's Hockey Club products will head to New Zealand on July 6 as part of a nine-day Australian under 14 development tour.
Remarkably, they will get to wear the green and gold before they have had the chance to represent New South Wales.
Daymond, Speer and Baillie had all been looking forward to playing for New South Wales under 13s sides at national titles last year, but did not get the chance as COVID-19 forced their respective tournaments to be cancelled.
But with that came a silver lining. Initially the tour to New Zealand was to be for NSW players, but with nationals cancelled and not enough numbers, it was opened to other states.
That meant it became an Australian tour with Joeys and Emus boys and girls squads selected.
"We've been waiting for a long time, this has been going on for ages, last year we were meant to go and it got postponed," Speer said.
"None of us have played for New South Wales before, we didn't get the chance, so yeah we play for Australia before we play for the state," Baillie added.
"It is too cool."
Running from July 6-14, the Bathurst talents will get their first chance to work with their new team-mates in intra-squad matches at Auckland's North Harbour Stadium.
The following day they'll play games against teams from one of New Zealand's top private schools in Saint Kentigern College.
But the big highlight will be a three-day tournament in Cambridge where the Australian under 14s teams will play four games against Kiwi rivals.
All three Bathurst players are keen to show what they can do, especially goalkeeper Baillie given her mother is a New Zealand native, hailing from Christchurch.
"Oh yeah, I really want to win," she smiled while showing off her green and gold nail polish job.
"I didn't think I get the chance to wear green and gold, not this early no. I was hoping that maybe a few years in the future, but not this year, not when I'm 14.
"I want to go out, make new friends and memories and come away with a positive attitude from it and use it as the opportunity it is."
Both Daymond and Speer are keen to capitalise on their chance as well.
"I have been thinking about the opportunity and even how our attitude to training can impact it as well," Daymond said.
"I'm looking forward to making new friends and then having familiar faces in other state sides when we play them," Speer added.
Last month the trio played together in the Bathurst boys under 15s side at state, Speer saying that Baillie "saved our lives" as they retained their place in division two.
Both Speer and Daymond have also been aided in their preparation by getting minutes with St Pat's in the men's Central West Hockey Premier League competition.
This Saturday they will take part in a big Indigenous round celebration in Bathurst.
They and their fellow Saints will do battle with Orange Wanderers from 3.20pm after Bathurst's three women's Central West PLH play.
The Saints women play CYMS and Bathurst City host Orange United from 12.20pm, while Souths will square off with Lithgow Panthers from 1.50pm.
Playing against the best men's talents in the Central West has been a positive learning curve for Daymond and Speer.
"It's been different, I think it has made me a better player. Position-wise it's a lot different and a lot faster," Speer said.
"We've been training with them a lot and that has impacted my fitness, it's been very beneficial," Daymond added.
"Their games are so much faster and the games have so much more intensity."
Baillie will get her chance in premier league when she returns from New Zealand, but for now she can't wait to represent her country.
"I'm so excited," she said.
"We are thankful for everyone who has helped us get here, like coaches and parents and the association."
