Western Advocate
Photos

A sneaky first look at the ice skating rink for the 2022 Winter Festival

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite the drizzly weather, the Winter Festival's media day received a good turn out on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.