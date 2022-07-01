Despite the drizzly weather, the Winter Festival's media day received a good turn out on Friday.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor was among those who attended and tested out the ice skating rink.
A Western Advocate representative was there to capture some of the smiling faces.
