LAST Sunday St Pat's produced one its finest defensive performances in years when holding Orange Hawks scoreless, but now the Saints are aiming to squeeze another Orange rival.
This Saturday night at Wade Park, St Pat's will be aiming to defeat Orange CYMS for the first time since April 2019.
When the Saints won that clash more than 1,000 days ago Mitch Squire lined up in the centres while the front row consisted of Zac Merritt and Jack Mackey.
Those three Saints have been named to play again this weekend.
Check out who else will line up this weekend in round 11 of the Peter McDonald Premiership:
ORANGE CYMS vs ST PAT'S
At Wade Park, Orange, first grade kick off at 6pm (15s kick off at 12pm)
CYMS: 1.Lachie Munro, 2. Isaac Lettice, 3. Dion Jones, 4. Marcel Ikinofo, 5. Jordan Clarke, 6. Joey Lasagavibau, 7. Daniel Mortimer, 8. Cam Jones, 9. Pat Williams, 10. Curtis Cantwell, 11. Ethan Bereyne, 12. Alex McMillan, 13. Liam Kennedy, 14. Liam Wilson, 15. Nick Murphy, 16. Nick Law, 17. Will Cusack.
Captain-coach: Daniel Mortimer
ST PAT'S: 1. Lee McClintock, 2. Derryn Clayton, 3. Matthew Ranse, 4. Jackson Brien, 5. Matt Beattie, 6. Mitchell Squire, 7. Blake Fitzpatrick, 8. Luke Single, 9. Hayden Bolam, 18. Zachary Merritt, 11. Joshua Belfanti, 12. Cooper Akroyd, 13. Jackson Vallis, 14. Jack O'Neill, 15. Nicholas Booth, 16. Caleb Wardman, 17. Jack Mackey
Captain-coach: Zac Merritt
Apex Oval, Dubbo (league tag starts 11am)
DUBBO CYMS: 1 Brad Pickering, 2 Jack Allen, 3 Brydon Ramien, 4 Jeremy Thurston, 5 TBC, 6 Alex Bonham, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Luke Jenkins, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Riley Wake, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Jayden Merritt; Bench: 14 Fletcher Haycock, 15 James Stanley, 16 Tom Stimpson, 17 Mitchell Cleary.
Coach: Shawn Townsend.
FORBES MAGPIES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Zeke Hartwig, 4 Coopa Martin, 5 Apolosi Tuiloma, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Jake Hadrill, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tongia Fox, 11 Martin Herbert, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Jake Grace; Bench: 15 Dawson Nanai, 16 Charlie Lennon, 17 Ben Maguire, 18 Tom Hopkins, 19 Aaron Wykamp, 20 Jake Stenhouse.
Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
LITHGOW WORKIES WOLVES vs COWRA MAGPIES
At Tony Luchetti Oval, Lithgow, first grade kick off at 2.30pm
LITHGOW WORKIES: 1. Donovan Peters, 2. Ryan Bilby, 3. Unavailable, 4. Jesse Laualua, 5. Ben Alderson, 6. Greg Alderson, 7. Josh Howarth, 8. Tayler Davidson, 9. Isaac Thompson, 10. Ryan Richardson, 11. Ryan Jervis, 12. Grant Rhodes, 13. Travis Dukes, 15. Jack Smith, 17. Tom Fraser.
Captain-coach: Greg Alderson
COWRA MAGPIES: 1. Darcy Howard, 2. Thomas Thuaux, 3. Charlie Jeffries, 4. Zac Browne, 5. Mitchell Hatch, 6. Thomas Rose, 7. Jack Nobes, 8. Blake Duncombe, 9. Brendan Tidswell, 10. William Ingram, 11. Bobby Jeffries, 12. David Doran, 13. Toby Apps, 14. Thomas Negus, 15. Josh Newling, 16. TBA, 17. Jacob Haeata.
Captain-coach: Jack Nobes
MUDGEE DRAGONS vs ORANGE HAWKS
At Glen Willow, Mudgee, first grade kick off at 2.15pm.
DRAGONS: 1. Nathan Orr, 2. Unavailable, 3. Corin Smith, 4. Jake Durrant, 5. Charlie Clayton, 6. Jack Littlejohn, 7. Pacey Stockton, 8. Unavailable, 9. Jake Gale, 10. Unavailable, 11. Hudson Brown, 12. Chad Chandler, 13. Ben Thompson, 14. Hayden Taylor, 15. Luke Moody, 16. Hamish Bryant, 17. Cody Godden.
Captain-coach: Jack Littlejohn
HAWKS: 1. Ryan Manning, 2. Chris Anderson, 3. Jess Buchan, 4. Waqasaqa Qiolevo, 18. Marika Turagaiviu, 6. Ben Blimka, 7. Matt Boss, 8. Jack Gersbach, 9. Alex Prout, 10 Mitch Gallagher, 11 Rakai Tuheke, 12 Harry Gersbach, 13 Nathan Potts, 14. Jarrod Morgan, 15. Marlin Pollock, 16. Glenn Maxwell, 21. Deryne McKenzie.
Coach: Shane Rodney
NYNGAN TIGERS vs PARKES SPACEMEN
Larkin Oval, Nyngan (league tag kicks off 11am)
NYNGAN TIGERS: 1 Sam Simmons, 2 Matty McDougall, 3 Terrance Ryan, 4 Sonny Knight, 18 Clinton Edwards, 6 Farren Lamb, 7 Josh Bermingham, 8 Michael Stark, 9 Jak Jeffery, 10 Jacob Neill, 11 Cale Dunn, 12 Cameron Bourke, 13 Hewett Haycock; Bench: 14 Aidan Bermingham, 15 Jackson Cox, 16 Cooper Ryan, 17 Kopolagi Alofipo.
Captain-coach: Jacob Neill.
PARKES SPACEMEN: 1 Jacob Smede, 2 James Parsons, 3 Semi Valatakai, 4 Jim Ratulolo, 5 Ponepate Musanami, 6 Joey Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Benny Cokanasiga, 9 Sam Dwyer, 10 Jesse Shorter, 11 Brandon Paige, 12 Brandon Tago, 13 Jake Porter; Bench: 14 Cody Crisp, 15 TBC, 16 Will Wardle, 18 Tikoko Noke.
Captain-coach: Jack Creith
MACQUARIE RAIDERS vs WELLINGTON COWBOYS
Apex Oval, Dubbo (league tag starts 11am)
RAIDERS: 1 Josh Nixon, 2 Clayton Daley, 3 Carl Ralph, 21 Corey Cox, 5 Eric Fernando, 6 Blake Merritt, 23 Jai Merritt, 8 Colt Ure, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Maclay Ryan, 11 Zac Williams, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 Filisione Pauta; Bench: 14 Tristan Delany, 15 Clayton Couley, 16 Johnny Mafiti, 17 Seaun Stanley.
Captain-coach: Alex Ronayne.
