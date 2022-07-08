TWO Bathurst Regional councillors are hoping to see a cycleway and pathway built to connect South Bathurst to the river precinct on Hereford Street.
Councillors Jess Jennings and Kirralee Burke say they were contacted by community members Stephen Howes and Stuart Pearson with the idea for the path, which would start around the former gasworks precinct on Russell Street.
It would then roughly follow Queen Charlotte Vale Creek and the Macquarie along the eastern edge of the urban area.
The two councillors ran the route recently, so have seen the terrain first-hand.
Cr Jennings said it would have benefits for both sides of town - in connecting South Bathurst to the parks and walking paths along the river and connecting people on the Kelso side to the railway precinct.
And Cr Burke said there would be numerous recreational benefits in creating more space for kids to ride bikes, for walkers and for dog walkers.
Cr Jennings said the path would run alongside the former gasworks, where the aim would be to have signs detailing the history of the imposing industrial site.
Those signs would link in with the historical signs in the nearby railway precinct.
Mr Howes' and Mr Pearson's idea is to have the path go under and around the railway bridge and then under Evans Bridge (the Great Western Highway) to link up with the existing riverside walk along the Macquarie River.
"We have started talking to [Bathurst Regional Council] staff about it and they're doing some investigations into what it would be worth and what would be possible," Cr Jennings said of the proposed path.
"So we'll wait until they come back with their thoughts."
Cr Jennings said it could all be done within two to three years and he would be confident that the cost would be far outweighed by the community benefits.
"And it's the sort of thing I'd be looking for council to seek grant funding on," he said.
"[State member and Deputy Premier] Paul Toole has been a big supporter of cycleways towards Eglinton and this is another step in extending that map.
"And I think you'd get people flocking to it, to be honest."
Cr Jennings said he would hope the path would eventually become part of a larger cycleway that provides a connection to Mount Panorama.
"The cycling plan's being reviewed at the moment [for all of Bathurst] and we'd like to see this project [the proposed path from South Bathurst] included in that cycling plan," he said.
"It would also extend from that to see it built into the Community Strategic Plan so it's part of the bigger picture for the whole of Bathurst for the long term.
"Even if we can't get it funded in the very short term, it's in the policy documents in the longer term."
