THE decision to allocate $200 million in the NSW Budget for a redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital got the attention, but there are many, many more decisions to come to really shape this important project.
And, as opposed to the budget announcement, these subsequent decisions will be gradual, technical and unshowy.
Western NSW Local Health District CEO Mark Spittal referred to a "really tight" timeline when he spoke at the $200 million announcement in mid-June and he expanded on that timeline in an interview with local radio station 2BS last week.
Consultation with hospital staff and the community will take place between now and February, he said, a "schematic design" for the redevelopment should be completed by next August and he hopes building works will start in early 2024 and the new hospital will be ready to go by early 2027.
"The kind of work that we're talking about, from whoa to go, is about a four to four-and-a-half year project," he said.
A budget allocation of this size is really a double-edged sword for the bureaucrats of our health district.
On the one hand, it's an opportunity to silence the persistent criticism of recent years about the quality of the health services in this city and set our hospital up for many years to come.
It's a pot of cash that other regional hospitals would surely only dream of receiving.
On the other hand, a $200 million redevelopment - as opposed to a much smaller amount of money and a much less ambitious project - means the pressure will be on to get this work absolutely, perfectly right.
(How right? At the budget announcement a couple of weeks ago, Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole carefully listed the many problems when the hospital was last redeveloped.)
The pressure, however, will also be on just to get this work started: to hear the sounds of construction ringing out on the hospital block sooner rather than later.
It is how the health district balances those two expectations that will determine the success of this mammoth project.
The consultation of the coming months, and the health district's locking in of certain aspects of the redevelopment, will be eventually lost to history. But that won't be the case for the finished product.
It's going to stand for many, many years to come - as a testament to the power of planning or otherwise.
