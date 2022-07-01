Western Advocate

Cushla Rue's part of the Australian under 23s side which will contest the ASEAN Football Federation Women's Championship

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 2 2022 - 12:47am, first published July 1 2022 - 11:00pm
INTERNATIONAL DUTIES: Bathurst soccer star Cushla Rue is in Manilla as part of the Australian under 23s side which will compete in the AFF Womens Championships. Photo: ANYA WHITELAW

"SO excited" - it only took those two words to sum up the excitement of Bathurst soccer talent Cushla Rue as she embarked on the biggest moment of her playing career thus far.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

