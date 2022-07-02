Western Advocate
Bathurst City's full of fight, but Orange CYMS gets the nod in a 3-2 Central West Premier League Hockey thriller

By Anya Whitelaw
July 2 2022 - 8:00am
A BRILLIANTLY placed Ally Thurn shot from a penalty corner play - that was what proved the difference for Orange CYMS as they posted a 3-2 Central West Premier League Hockey win over Bathurst City on Saturday.

