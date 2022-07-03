Adverse weather has once again caused road issues in the vicinity of Jenolan Caves, with weekend rain causing another landslip.
The slope failure occurred at the Two Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road just before lunchtime on Sunday, closing the road in both directions.
As a result, the Jenolan Caves precinct is, once again, closed off to visitors.
The incident continues what has been a difficult three years for the precinct, who have not only had to work around COVID-19, but regular landslips, all after the site was largely cut off during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires.
The same section of road was closed for two months during the first half of 2021 after five days of torrential rain left the roads too dangerous for motorists to use.
Landslips and erosion along the slopes were the result of 346 millimetres of rainfall over the short period of time.
The road will remain closed indefinitely. To stay up to date with updates, visit www.livetraffic.com.
