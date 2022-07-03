Western Advocate

Weekend rain causes landslip on Jenolan Caves Road, cutting off site

Updated July 3 2022 - 4:06am, first published 3:38am
The Two Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road [pictured during roadworks last year] has once again been cut off by a landslip. Picture: Transport For NSW

Adverse weather has once again caused road issues in the vicinity of Jenolan Caves, with weekend rain causing another landslip.

