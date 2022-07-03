BRANDON Lloyd had been scrambling to find himself a goal throughout this men's Central West Premier League Hockey season but the St Pat's striker not only broke the drought in Saturday's 6-0 over Wanderers, he found himself a hat-trick before half-time.
Lloyd scored the first three of the Saints' six goals at Bob Roach Field as the hosts ran out to a 4-0 lead on the back of a super first half of hockey.
Lachie Howard, Logan Speers and Riley Hanrahan also got on the scoresheet for the blue and whites, who maintain their four point advantage over Lithgow Storm in the battle for the minor premiership.
Pat's transitioned the ball downfield smoothly and made most of their breakthroughs from the field - something that was pleasing for the Saints' Shane Conroy to witness.
"We combined really well. We used our ball speed effectively and did a lot of our damage in the first half," he said.
"That took a lot of pressure off us and it allowed our younger guys to get a bigger run in the second half, so that gave them a lot of really good experience and a taste of what the competition's about.
"Throughout the year we've relied a lot on our penalty corners to score but in this game we scored a lot from the field, so that was nice to see. Our pressure and execution up front was a really big positive."
Saturday's triumph extends the St Pat's win streak to five.
"Motivation and spirit among the group is really high at the moment," Conroy said.
"Everyone's enjoying each others' company. It's been really good."
Conroy added that it was great to see Lloyd bag himself a hat-trick after goals had eluded him through the year.
It will also help to quieten down some of the grilling from his teammates.
"Brandon had a blinder. We'd actually been giving him a little bit over the last few weeks because he hadn't scored a goal while being a striker," Conroy said.
"He was under a bit of pressure. Even our goalie Taylor, who played in the field a couple of weeks ago, had scored, so for him to come out and score three was really nice."
The victory also puts St Pat's one ahead of Lithgow Storm in goal difference, after they beat Parkes 3-0 over the weekend.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
