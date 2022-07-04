Western Advocate
Photos

Tegan Kerr's double takes Panorama FC to 2-0 win over Eglinton FC in a Proctor Park quagmire

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 4 2022 - 12:20am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ON any other weekend a Panorama FC versus Eglinton FC Bathurst District Football ladies premier league game would produce some of the best women's football you can see in town.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.