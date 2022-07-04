ON any other weekend a Panorama FC versus Eglinton FC Bathurst District Football ladies premier league game would produce some of the best women's football you can see in town.
Sunday was an unfortunate day for the competition's top two sides to come together, with the overnight rain and earlier matches in the day turning Proctor Park's field four into less of a football field and more of a muddy farmyard field.
It was Panorama FC who fared slightly better in the sluggish and messy conditions as Tegan Kerr's brace took the competition leaders to a 2-0 win in the top of the table game.
Taylah Murphy claimed both assists for Panorama.
Panorama coach Brent Huie said both sides needed time to get to grips with the chopped up and puddle-ridden ground.
"I feel that the conditions were not ideal - sub-optimal, if you will," he said.
"I think both teams took a while to get used to it but credit to Eglinton because I think they handled it better than we did in the second half. We were trying what to play our usual game, which was short passing and knocking it around along the ground, but that was impossible in the conditions.
"We talked about a few things at half-time and it was good to see the girls learn from that and I feel that we controlled the game after that."
Passes would abruptly stop in various puddles the field and both sides struggled to generate any flow to their games whatsoever, and across the opening 10 minutes neither side could adjust well to the conditions.
Kerr got the breakthrough in the 12th minute after one of the few pieces of cohesive passing play across the whole match.
A link up between Kerr, Jasmine Christie-Johnson and Murphy took Panorama inside the Eglinton penalty area before Kerr had space to put the ball past goalkeeper Brooke Alexander.
Eglinton had a great run of chances over the next 10 minutes to hit back, as Lauren Clemens, Tayla Slattery and Montana Walker had shots either in or near the Panorama 18-yard box.
Against the run of play Christie-Johnson nearly doubled the advantage but Alexander stopped the strike which would have gone towards the top right corner of her goal.
Chances dried up until the end of the half, where the best chances to score Eglinton's Lara Samuel and Panorama's Georgina Carr, both narrowly missing the mark.
Panorama's Georgia Bennett had an injury scare early in the second half but avoided any major damage.
Her teammate Christie-Johnson then almost scored what would have been one of the goals of the season when she dribbled past five Eglinton players out of her own half before putting her shot just high of the target.
The Goats continued to enjoy the early second half momentum and it led to Kerr's second goal of the day in the 63rd minute with a perfectly placed curling shot to the top left of the net.
Eglinton had a couple of late opportunities to score a consolation goal.
A back-pass from Panorama got held up in a puddle and almost allowed Eglinton's forwards to pounce on the ball, before goalkeeper Brooke Inwood got to the scene just in time.
Ava Meares also made a late break inside the Panorama box but her shot went high.
