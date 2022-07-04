Council crews tackling potholes after weekend's heavy rain

THE weekend's heavy rain has caused havoc on Bathurst's roads with council crews called out to repair large potholes across the city.
Heavy rain has pounded the east coast of Australia since Friday and the Central West did not escape the wet weather, with a moderate flood warning issued for the Macquarie River in Bathurst and minor flooding at Wellington and Dubbo.
Plenty of rain fell across the city over the weekend, with the Macquarie peaking at Bathurst at 6am on Monday at 4.94 metres, forcing the closure of the low level bridge between Bathurst and Kelso late Sunday evening.
The city's roads have taken a pounding as a result.
Bathurst Regional Council's director of engineering services Darren Sturgiss said the heavy rain had resulted in a number of potholes forming at locations across the city, with council crews working on various sections of Eglinton Road on Monday.
"The recent wet weather has resulted in a number of potholes forming in local roads," he said.
Because of the rain, he said council crews were out early Monday morning.
"Council crews regularly inspect roads and schedule required maintenance, including pothole repairs."
He said potholes have been a persistent problem, especially during the wet winter months.
"We have three full-time crews dedicated to patching and improvement works (including pothole patching) and the focus at the moment is on patching potholes brought on by the wet weather," he said.
Cr Warren Aubin, who is part of council's traffic committee, said the potholes occur from cracks in the surface of the road, with water penetrating into the pavement below.
In previous years, Cr Aubin has called for council to invest in a state-of-the-art pothole repair machine.
The machines, with advanced technology, deliver a better result for pothole repairs.
The machines work by digging a hole, blowing a flame into it to dry it out and putting in a hot mix.
"They're not cheap, you're looking at about $300,000, but they do a good job," he said.
Anyone who sees a pothole requiring repair can report its location to council. To report a pothole, call 6333 6111.
