THE Cooke Hockey Complex will be the latest local sporting site to receive an upgrade to its facilities.
NSW Government funding for an extension to the Bathurst Bulldogs clubhouse on Hereford Street and funding for new change rooms at the Bathurst Bushrangers complex at George Park were announced within days of each other in December last year.
Now it's the Cooke Hockey Complex's turn.
The NSW Government says the complex will have upgraded toilets and change rooms ahead of the next season's competition thanks to Bathurst Hockey Association receiving $7500 as part of the Local Sports Grants program for 2021-2022.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the funding means the complex will have amenities to accommodate local and visiting teams during major hockey tournaments.
"This will make weekend sports more enjoyable and bring even more tournaments to the region, which is great for the sport and for the local economy," he said.
The complex has just hosted the Hockey NSW Under 13s Girls Championships and, last month, hosted the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges statewide hockey competition.
In March, the city hosted the NSW Men's Masters Hockey State Championships Over 50s and Over 70s tournaments.
Bathurst Hockey Association president Kent Bestwick said the club is excited about the upgrades announced by the NSW Government.
"We have had a lot of work done to the fields in the past years and now it is time for the rest of our complex to match the high quality of facility we have to offer local and visiting teams," he said.
