A POOR start cost Whiskey Deluxe a chance of victory on his debut but there were no such dramas for the Paul Braddon-trained runner in Monday's Zipping Garth @ Stud Maiden (307 metres) at Kennerson Park.
Punters were banking on Whiskey Deluxe ($1.60) to learn from his mistake on debut and they were on the money as Braddon's son of Whiskey Riot flew home to beat the Sam Simonetta-trained duo of Mystery Anne ($7.50) and Warden Jodie ($11) by just under six lengths.
Advertisement
"He came out of the boxes well today, and he didn't do that last time," Braddon said.
"He chased hard so he wanted to win. He's been working well and doing everything right at home. It just shocked me when he had such a bad start in first race because I was worried that he'd picked up a bad habit.
"It looks like it was just one of those things that happens. Hopefully he'll be able to keep coming out alright from now on.
"This litter's been going good. His brother won his first start at Dubbo on Saturday night, which was really good."
Whiskey Deluxe still had some work to do in Monday's race after coming out just behind leading pair Mystery Anne and Big Town Calvin.
Braddon's runner managed to muscle down the inside of Mystery Anne on the bend, and in turn pushed Big Town Calvin to the extreme outside of the track.
Mystery Anne kept its footing and Warden Jodie saved ground along the rail to get among the action but as they straightened for home they were already racing for second place.
Whiskey Deluxe extended the lead with every stride to come home in a time of 18 seconds flat.
Mystery Anne, Warden Jodie and the fast-finishing Touch Of Speed all finish with the same time of 18.41 as a photo finish was required to finalise the minor placings.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.