Whiskey Deluxe bolts home in Kennerson Park maiden to win in second career start

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 4 2022 - 11:00pm
A POOR start cost Whiskey Deluxe a chance of victory on his debut but there were no such dramas for the Paul Braddon-trained runner in Monday's Zipping Garth @ Stud Maiden (307 metres) at Kennerson Park.

